Businessman Says "No" To Marathi, Raj Thackeray's Workers Attack His Office

Raj Thackeray-led party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers vandalised businessman Sushil Kedia's office in Mumbai on Friday, days after he vowed not to learn Marathi.

The incident was captured on camera, in which five to six supporters of Raj Thackeray can be seen throwing what looked like bricks at the office. They were carrying these 'bricks' in blue plastic bags. A security personnel rushed in to stop the attack but they only stopped after emptying the bags.

On July 3, Mr Kedia had tagged Raj Thackeray on X saying he does not know Marathi properly even after living in Mumbai for 30 years.

"With your gross misconduct, I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus (person), I take pratigya (vow) I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol? (what will you do)," he said.

Angered by this, the MNS workers attacked his office.

Mr Kedia, shortly after the vandalism, again tagged Mr Thackeray on X and said that threatening him with hundreds of MNS workers is not going to make him a fluent Marathi speaker. He asserted that "love, not threats, makes people get assimilated together".

"If I am not confident of the quality of Marathi I can speak, with so much threatening around, even more fear happens that if I miss speaking any word(s) improperly, more violence will happen," he wrote.