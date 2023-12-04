Check List Of Trains Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain Due To Cyclone Michaung

At least 26 trains have been fully cancelled while two were cancelled partially.
Dozens of trains connecting Chennai have been cancelled due to waterlogging after Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy torrential rains on Tamil Nadu. At least 26 trains have been fully cancelled while two were cancelled partially. Southern Railway has announced that all passengers affected by the train cancellations will receive full refunds.
Here's a list of trains fully cancelled on Monday:
- 16160 - Mangalore junction-Chennai Egmore
- 22154 - Salem-Chennai-Egmore Express
- 12654 - Tiruchirapalli-Chennai Egmore Rock Fort Express
- 22658 - Nagercoil-Tambaram Express
- 16176 - Karaikal-Egmore Express
- 12638 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Vaigai Express
- 16866 - Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore Express
- 16180 - Mannargudi-Egmore Express
- 12662 - Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Pothigai Express
- 20636 - Kollam-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express
- 20692 - Nagercoil-Tambaram Express
- 12634 - Kanyakumari-Chennai Egmore Express
- 20684 - Sengottai-Tambaram Express
- 12632 - Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Nellai Express
- 16752 - Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express
- 12694 - Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express
- 12651 - Madurai-Hazart Nizamuddin Express
- 16116 - Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express
- 20606 - Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express
- 12606 - Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Express
- 12636 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Pandiyan Express
- 22676 - Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Express
- 12664 - Tiruchchriappalli-Howrah Express
- 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express
- 22672 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejus Express
- 22662 - Mandapam-Chennai Egmore Sethu SF Express
The following trains have been cancelled partially on Monday:
- 20666 - Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express will be short terminated at Chengalpattu.
- 20665 - Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express will originate from Chengalpattu.
A public holiday has been declared tomorrow in Chennai and three other districts in view of the heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the runway at Chennai airport has been shut till Tuesday morning and the planes grounded after rainwater entered the airport.
The cyclone, which is swirling over the Bay of Bengal and heading towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam by noon tomorrow.