Check List Of Trains Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain Due To Cyclone Michaung

Dozens of trains connecting Chennai have been cancelled due to waterlogging after Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy torrential rains on Tamil Nadu. At least 26 trains have been fully cancelled while two were cancelled partially. Southern Railway has announced that all passengers affected by the train cancellations will receive full refunds.

Here's a list of trains fully cancelled on Monday:

  1. 16160 - Mangalore junction-Chennai Egmore
  2. 22154 - Salem-Chennai-Egmore Express
  3. 12654 - Tiruchirapalli-Chennai Egmore Rock Fort Express
  4. 22658 - Nagercoil-Tambaram Express
  5. 16176 - Karaikal-Egmore Express
  6. 12638 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Vaigai Express
  7. 16866 - Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore Express
  8. 16180 - Mannargudi-Egmore Express
  9. 12662 - Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Pothigai Express
  10. 20636 - Kollam-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express
  11. 20692 - Nagercoil-Tambaram Express
  12. 12634 - Kanyakumari-Chennai Egmore Express
  13. 20684 - Sengottai-Tambaram Express
  14. 12632 - Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Nellai Express
  15. 16752 - Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express
  16. 12694 - Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express
  17. 12651 - Madurai-Hazart Nizamuddin Express
  18. 16116 - Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express
  19. 20606 - Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express
  20. 12606 - Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Express
  21. 12636 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Pandiyan Express
  22. 22676 - Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Express
  23. 12664 - Tiruchchriappalli-Howrah Express
  24. 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express
  25. 22672 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejus Express
  26. 22662 - Mandapam-Chennai Egmore Sethu SF Express

The following trains have been cancelled partially on Monday:

  1. 20666 - Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express will be short terminated at Chengalpattu.
  2. 20665 - Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express will originate from Chengalpattu.

A public holiday has been declared tomorrow in Chennai and three other districts in view of the heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the runway at Chennai airport has been shut till Tuesday morning and the planes grounded after rainwater entered the airport.

The cyclone, which is swirling over the Bay of Bengal and heading towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam by noon tomorrow.

