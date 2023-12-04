Check List Of Trains Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain Due To Cyclone Michaung

At least 26 trains have been fully cancelled while two were cancelled partially.

Dozens of trains connecting Chennai have been cancelled due to waterlogging after Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy torrential rains on Tamil Nadu. At least 26 trains have been fully cancelled while two were cancelled partially. Southern Railway has announced that all passengers affected by the train cancellations will receive full refunds.

Here's a list of trains fully cancelled on Monday:

16160 - Mangalore junction-Chennai Egmore 22154 - Salem-Chennai-Egmore Express 12654 - Tiruchirapalli-Chennai Egmore Rock Fort Express 22658 - Nagercoil-Tambaram Express 16176 - Karaikal-Egmore Express 12638 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Vaigai Express 16866 - Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore Express 16180 - Mannargudi-Egmore Express 12662 - Sengottai-Chennai Egmore Pothigai Express 20636 - Kollam-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express 20692 - Nagercoil-Tambaram Express 12634 - Kanyakumari-Chennai Egmore Express 20684 - Sengottai-Tambaram Express 12632 - Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Nellai Express 16752 - Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express 12694 - Tuticorin-Chennai Egmore Pearl City Express 12651 - Madurai-Hazart Nizamuddin Express 16116 - Puducherry-Chennai Egmore Express 20606 - Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Express 12606 - Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Express 12636 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Pandiyan Express 22676 - Tiruchchirappalli-Chennai Egmore Express 12664 - Tiruchchriappalli-Howrah Express 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express 22672 - Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejus Express 22662 - Mandapam-Chennai Egmore Sethu SF Express

The following trains have been cancelled partially on Monday:

20666 - Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express will be short terminated at Chengalpattu. 20665 - Chennai Egmore-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express will originate from Chengalpattu.

A public holiday has been declared tomorrow in Chennai and three other districts in view of the heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the runway at Chennai airport has been shut till Tuesday morning and the planes grounded after rainwater entered the airport.

The cyclone, which is swirling over the Bay of Bengal and heading towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam by noon tomorrow.