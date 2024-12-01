Video Shows Plane's Dramatic Landing Attempt In Chennai Amid Strong Winds

IndiGo has clarified that such maneuvers are standard.

A video of an IndiGo plane struggling to land in Chennai ahead of Cyclone Fengal's landfall has gone viral. The plane is seen trying to land amid heavy turbulence as the cyclone led to heavy rain and strong winds in the city yesterday.

At the last moment, it aborts touchdown and flies away but not before tilting alarmingly to the left, while still just a few feet above the surface of the runway. IndiGo has confirmed the incident and said that the Mumbai-Chennai flight faced an adverse weather, including rain and gusty winds, so it went for a go-around - which is usually done when a safe landing cannot be achieved.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and strong, gusty winds (which later led to the closure of Chennai airport), the cockpit crew of flight 6E 683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, executed a go-around on November 30, 2024, in accordance with established safety protocols," said IndiGo.

The airline clarified that such maneuvers are standard and the pilots are properly trained to handle such situations.

"This is a standard and safe maneuver, and our pilots are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism. A go-around is performed when a safe landing cannot be achieved, as was the case with this flight," the statement added.

The plane landed in Chennai around 12:40 pm, shortly before the airport shut operations till the next day in the wake of the cyclone.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall last night, triggering heavy rain across the coastal districts in northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. At least three people were killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai, parts of which were left waterlogged.

