Watch: Planes Grounded As Rainwater Enters Chennai Airport Runway

Videos show the roads flooded, car submerged in Chennai

Heavy rain has caused severe waterlogging in Chennai as cyclone Michaung approaches the North coast of Tamil Nadu before it heads towards Andhra Pradesh.

Videos show the roads flooded, and cars submerged, with authorities ordering the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices.

Chennai airport has suspended operations, with 12 domestic outbound flights and four international flights being cancelled. Three incoming international flights were diverted to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions.

Videos shows flights grounded as rainwater entered the airport runway, prompting authorities to order its closure till 11 pm tonight.

Several areas in the city saw power outage and internet disruptions as rain continued to pound the region. "A public holiday has been declared in Chennai today," officials said.

The state government has urged private companies to allow their employees to work from home.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam tomorrow noon.

Five southern Odisha districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam - have also been put on alert.