Watch: Cyclone Mandous Makes Landfall With Catastrophic Wind In Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Mandous centered at about 15 km southeast of Mamallapuram at 11:30 pm on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the landfall process of cyclonic storm Mandous will be completed within a few hours.

"CS Mandous centered at 2330 IST close to the north Tamilnadu coast about 15 km SE to Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and 60 km SSE of Chennai. The landfall process continues and will be completed within a few hours," the IMD said in a tweet at 1:14 am.

After Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram, several parts of Chennai are facing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Waterlogging was also reported in Pattinampakkam as heavy rains continue to lash Chennai.

The IMD also predicted moderate to heavy rain at a few places over Ranipettai, Vellore, Viluppuram, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Kallakkurichi, Thirupattur districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next three hours.

"Intense spells of rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours," said IMD.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that all the precautionary measures have been taken in view of Cyclone Mandous.

"The government has taken all the precautionary measures and the officers are regularly monitoring the situation," said Stalin.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visited and inspected the state emergency operation centre, Chepauk amid the cyclone's severity.

He said that the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed district-wise.

"Whatever the situation may be Government will ensure the protection of the people. District wise the monitoring of the cyclone has also been deployed," said Stalin.

Stalin urged the people to follow the orders of the government and corporate with the government.

Meanwhile, Dindigul Collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal for Saturday.

The Chennai Traffic Police has also restricted traffic on East Coast Road between Akkarai and Kovalam except for the residents living in this stretch and emergency services vehicles till further notice.

S Balachandran, Deputy DG of Meteorology, Regional Metrology Centre said that the rainfall and high-speed winds will continue.

"The wind speed is almost 14km per hour. Strong winds have already started in Chennai and nearby areas at a speed of 50-60km/h. The landfall process has begun. Rainfall and high-speed winds will continue," he had said when the cyclone Mandous began the landfall process.

Heavy rains with strong winds were experienced in Puducherry on Friday as cyclone Mandous is expected to cross Puducherry and Sriharikota on Saturday at midnight or morning.

Earlier, IMD had predicted that the maximum wind speed to cross up to 85 kmph in view of the 'Mandous Cyclone' and has issued a red alert.

The three states given red alerts are Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone.

The IMD had predicted that the cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight on Friday and early hours of Saturday.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight of today, the 9th December to early hours of tomorrow, the 10th December," read an official statement from the IMD issued on Friday evening.

