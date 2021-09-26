Cyclone Gulab Set To Hit Andhra, Odisha Today; Evacuation Ops On

Thirteen teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh.

The coastal districts in north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha are on alert in view of cyclone Gulab that is set to make landfall today evening. The cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh with wind speeds of up to 95 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

Currently, Cyclone 'Gulab', as named by Pakistan, is about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 330 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said in its latest update on the cyclonic storm.

The Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 26th Sep, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur & 330 km east of Kalingapatnam.

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh, Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the relief force, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Train services on the east coast have been cancelled, diverted or rescheduled as a precautionary measure.

In view of cyclone “Gulab” supposed to be hit btwn South Odisha & North Andhra Pradesh, it has bn decided to cancel, divert, reschedule,regulate & short terminate below mentioned trains as per following @DRMWaltairECoR@DRMKhurdaRoad@DRMSambalpurpic.twitter.com/lIOj8z75eV — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) September 25, 2021

The Odisha government has initiated evacuation drives in seven identified districts in the southern parts of the state. The maximum focus is on Ganjam and Gajapati districts, which are likely to be severely affected by the cyclonic storm.

At least 15 rescue teams have been deployed in Ganjam alone, an official said.

Cyclone 'Gulab' will be the second cyclonic storm to hit Odisha after 'Yaas', which made landfall barely four months ago.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy showers next Tuesday and Wednesday in Kolkata in West Bengal and its adjoining areas, which are still reeling under the impact of torrential rain that occurred earlier this week.

