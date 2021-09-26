Cyclone Gulab Live Updates: Cyclone Gulab To Make Landfall Around Midnight, Coastal Districts On Alert

Cyclone Gulab: The cyclonic storm has been named 'Gulab' by Pakistan (File)

Cyclone "Gulab" will make landfall around midnight along the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been put on alert.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh with wind speeds of up to 95 kmph.

As of 8:30 am today, Cyclone 'Gulab', named by Pakistan, was about 180 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 240 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, according to an IMD update.

Here are the Live updates on Cyclone Gulab:

Sep 26, 2021 13:02 (IST) Cyclone Gulab Live: Gulab Second Cyclonic Storm To Hit Odisha After Yaas In May

Cyclone 'Gulab' will be the second cyclonic storm to hit Odisha after 'Yaas', which made landfall barely four months ago. The intensity of cyclone 'Gulab' is likely to be similar to that of 'Titli' which swept through the state in 2018.

Sep 26, 2021 12:48 (IST) At least 15 rescue teams have been deployed in Odisha's Ganjam alone, an official said

Sep 26, 2021 12:44 (IST) Cyclone Gulab Live Updates: Evacuation Drives Initiated Across Seven Districts In Odisha

Odisha has initiated evacuation drives in seven identified districts in the southern parts of the state. The maximum focus is on Ganjam and Gajapati districts, which are likely to be severely affected by the cyclonic storm.

Sep 26, 2021 12:41 (IST) Cyclone Gulab Live: Trains Cancelled, Diverted, Rescheduled Over Cyclone Gulab

Some train services on the eastern coast have been cancelled while others have either been diverted or rescheduled as a precautionary measure