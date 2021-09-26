Cyclonic Storm Gulab To Make Landfall Today. Here Are Helpline Contact Details

Cyclone Gulab: East Coast Railway also tweeted about the list of trains cancelled, diverted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the cyclonic storm Gulab will make landfall this evening in the coastal areas of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. According to the latest update of the IMD, at around 5.30 am on September 26, the cyclonic storm over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal had moved nearly westwards and lay centred over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, which was about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 330 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 26th Sep, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur & 330 km east of Kalingapatnam.

Here are a few helpline numbers for cyclone-related information:

In Odisha, 24×7 call centre toll-free number — 1912 / 18003456797 — has been set up for cyclone-related information and any emergency service.

A toll-free contact number — 1554 — has been issued by the Coast Guard SAR agency for any emergency or assistance at sea during the cyclonic storm.

In Odisha's Berhampur district, the emergency helpline numbers for cyclone-related assistance are 0680-2227000 and 77520 55567.

In Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, the district administration has set up 24/7 control rooms at various places including one at District Collector's office. The control room numbers at the District Collector's office are 0891-2590102, 0891-2750089 and 0891-2750090.

Skymet Weather, in its latest tweet, stated, “Cloud configuration depicts consolidation and therefore slight intensification in the next 6hr. Warm sea surface temperature of 29 deg C and strong outflow of the storm will help sustain its status as ‘Tropical Storm'.” It also used the hashtag ‘CycloneGulab'.

Cloud configuration depicts consolidation and therefore slight intensification in the next 6hr. Warm sea surface temperature of 29 deg C and strong outflow of the storm will help sustain its status as 'Tropical Storm'.

East Coast Railway also tweeted about the list of trains cancelled, diverted, or short-terminated in view of the Cyclonic Storm Gulab.

.@RailMinIndia#ECoRupdate



In view of cyclone “Gulab” supposed to be hit btwn South Odisha & North Andhra Pradesh, it has bn decided to cancel, divert, reschedule,regulate & short terminate below mentioned trains as per following @DRMWaltairECoR@DRMKhurdaRoad@DRMSambalpurpic.twitter.com/lIOj8z75eV — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) September 25, 2021

Here are some of the trains from Visakhapatnam stations that have been cancelled:

This is the third cyclone of 2021 after Tauktae and Yaas that had formed in May this year.