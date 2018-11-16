Cyclone Gaja Crosses Between Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Coasts: Live Updates

Cyclone Gaja: Heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (File)

Severe cyclonic storm 'Gaja' crossed between the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam early Friday, with wind speed gusting up to 120 km per hour, a weather bulletin said.

According to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 76,290 people were evacuated from low lying areas and sheltered at over 300 relief centres in six districts including Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvarur. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Nagapattinam.

Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur districts are receiving rainfall. The weather office predicted rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Extremely heavy rain measuring about 20 cm is expected in Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram districts, the weather office said.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Gaja: