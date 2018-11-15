Cyclone Gaja Touches Tamil Nadu Coast, Intense Rain Likely From Midnight

The outer band of severe cyclonic storm Gaja has entered the land area, a MET officer said. (PTI)
Trivandrum: Around 12,000 people have been evacuated across coastal Tamil Nadu ahead of landfall by the cyclone Gaja - a four-hour process that has already started. The outer band of the cyclone has entered the land area near Nagapattinam, nearly 300 km from state capital Chennai. "It would take three to four hours for the eye of the storm to make landfall," said Dr S Balachandran, the chief of meteorological office in Chennai. The state government said it is adequately prepared. More than 6000 relief camps have been opened and eight rescue teams have been put in place.
Here are the top 10 points in this big story:
"We are looking at wind speeds above 100 km," said Tamil Nadu Relief Commissioner Dr K Satyagopal. This, he said, could blow away thatched roof, damage power lines and roads. Farmlands could be flooded and seawater can enter low-lying areas, he added.
Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tuticorin and Pudukottaiwill receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, the met office said. Some pockets may receive extremely very heavy rainfall.
Senior bureaucrats have been stationed in these coastal districts, the officials said. Power supply has been stopped in the Nagapattinam area as a precautionary measure.
Four teams each from the National Disaster Relief Force and its counterpart in the state are on stand-by in Nagapattinam. Officials said more than 6,000 relief centres with adequate supplies have also been kept ready. Besides, 9,000 first responders to rescue people are ready.
The district administration is also working with cellphone operators to ensure disruption-free mobile services after the cyclone makes landfall.
Two naval ships equipped with divers, helicopters and inflatable boats were also docked to move to affected areas to provide relief and humanitarian aid, according to reports.
The Southern Railway cancelled four trains, including three from Chennai to Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts. Four express trains bound for southern districts were diverted. Trains bound for Rameswaram had been stopped at Manamadurai.
More than 10,500 people have been evacuated from Nagapattinam district alone as Gaja intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the last 24 hours.
The cyclone, which moved towards Tamil Nadu from southwest Bay of Bengal, was expected to cross the state's coastline between Pamban and Cuddalore late on Thursday evening.
Schools and colleges remained shut today and offices and business establishments were asked to relieve employees early. The Anna University has postponed its exams.