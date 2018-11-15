Cyclone Gaja Touches Tamil Nadu Coast, Intense Rain Likely From Midnight

The outer band of severe cyclonic storm Gaja has entered the land area, a MET officer said. (PTI)

Trivandrum: Around 12,000 people have been evacuated across coastal Tamil Nadu ahead of landfall by the cyclone Gaja - a four-hour process that has already started. The outer band of the cyclone has entered the land area near Nagapattinam, nearly 300 km from state capital Chennai. "It would take three to four hours for the eye of the storm to make landfall," said Dr S Balachandran, the chief of meteorological office in Chennai. The state government said it is adequately prepared. More than 6000 relief camps have been opened and eight rescue teams have been put in place.