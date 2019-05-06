Northern Railway Cancels Around 287 Trains Due After Cyclone Fani

Most trains on the route to Puri will remain cancelled. (Representational)

The Northern Railway has cancelled about 287 trains passing through the East Coast Railway zone after damage to infrastructure due to Cyclone Fani, including Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express and Bhuvneswer-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, railways said Sunday.

"These mail/express trains include those originating, ending their destinations at or passing through ECoR jurisdiction. Nine trains have been diverted, 10 have been cancelled partially and 187 local passenger, MEMU/DEMU/ EMU trains have been cancelled so far," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

Other trains which will remain cancelled on Monday are Anand Vihar-Bhubneswer Express, Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal Nandan Kanan Express and Puri Patna Express.

Officials said that with Puri being the worst affected due to the storm, most trains on the route will remain cancelled. Operations are unlikely to begin before May 10.

