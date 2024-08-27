8 Railway Stations In Lucknow Division Officially Renamed

Irani made the announcement regarding the change of names on social media in March.

Eight railway stations in the Lucknow division of Northern Railways were officially renamed after saints and freedom fighters on Tuesday.

Kasimpur halt will now be known as Jais City, Jais was as Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Misrauli as Maa Kalikan Dham, Bani as Swami Paramhans, Nihalgarh as Maharaja Bijli Pasi, Akbarganj as Maa Ahorwa Bhawani Dham, Warisganj as Amar Shahid Bhale Sultan and Fursatganj as Tapeshwarnath Dham, an order issued by the Northern Railways on Tuesday said.

The stations were renamed after a demand was made by former Amethi MP Smriti Irani to preserve the cultural identity and heritage of the place.

