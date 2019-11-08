Cyclone Bulbul: A Look At Rain, Thunderstorm Warnings In Odisha, Bengal

Bulbul cyclone: The fishing operation has been totally suspended over Odisha- Bengal coasts.

Several parts of Bengal and Odisha are receiving rainfall as Cyclone Bulbul is brewing up in the Bay of Bengal. Severe cyclonic storm Bulbul turned into severe cyclonic storm at 5:30 am in the morning today. "The cyclonic storm Bulbul over east-central Bay of Bengal has moved north-westwards with a speed of 27 kmph during the past six hours and has intensified into severe cyclonic storm. It is centred about 530 km South-South West of Sagar Islands," the weather department said. Bulbul Cyclone will cross Bengal and Bangladesh coast across Sundarbans Delta during early hours of November 10, Sunday.

Cyclone Bulbul: A look at rain and thunderstorm warnings

The India Meteorological Department has said that several places over Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday due to the influence of cyclonic storm Bulbul. Bengal is also likely to be battered with moderate rainfall on Saturday, the weather department predicted.

In its weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over north coastal districts of Odisha on November 8 and November 9.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal districts of Bengal on November 9.

The fishing operation has been totally suspended over Odisha- Bengal coasts. Cyclone warning has been issued and fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea for fishing till further orders. The fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast.

The governments of the two states are taking measures to ensure that damage from the storm is contained, even as the Centre assured them of all assistance.

Taking note of the severity of the storm and possibility of damage to property and lives, the Centre has asked the Bengal and Odisha government to take all steps to deal with ''Bulbul'' and ensure there is minimum casualty and damage.

The weatherman predicted possible damage to thatched roofs, embankments and roads in the coastal districts of North Odisha and Bengal.

The Met said sea condition will be rough to very rough along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts from Friday onwards and will become very high on Saturday and Sunday.

District officials have been asked to keep a tab on the situation and prepare for any contingency.

The weatherman has forecast sustained windspeed of 120 to 130 km per hour with gusts of up to 140 kmph when the cyclone will be at its ''very severe'' form on Friday and then lessen to a ''severe'' cyclonic storm on November 9.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur in the coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas on November 9 and 10, the Met said.

It will also bring heavy rain in Kolkata East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia district during the two days.

In Bhubaneswar, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), PK Jena said as per IMD predictions, coastal Odisha is likely to experience wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph on Friday accompanied by heavy to very heavy downpour.

In view of the weather condition, all schools and anganwadi centres will remain closed on Friday and Saturday in Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, an official said in the Odisha capital.

The Met department's forecast that the cyclone may skip Odisha has come as a major relief to the people of the state, who are still struggling to return to normalcy post cyclone Fani in May that had claimed more than 64 lives and destroyed around five lakh houses.

Odisha government on Thursday issued a revised advisory asking the districts to brace up for possible flood-like situation and water-logging.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

