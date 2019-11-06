Cyclone Bulbul Brews In Bay Of Bengal, 15 Districts In Odisha On Alert

Cyclone Bulbul will trigger rainfall in Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh coasts: Weather department

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into Cyclone Bulbul, the weather department said on Wednesday. Cyclone Bulbul will trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha on November 9-10 and the government has already put 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert asking them to remain prepared for possible flood-like situation. The chances of Cyclone Bulbul hitting the state are "very low", Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of Indian Meteorological Department, said.

The deep depression that currently lies centred over east central and adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards for some more time, HR Biswas, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre told news agency PTI.

The effects of Cyclone Bulbul will be seen in Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

Depression Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred, near Lat.13.4°N and Long. 89.3°E, about 810 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours. To move north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal . pic.twitter.com/iaZYTYto5X — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 6, 2019

The cyclonic storm in the region comes within six months after cyclone Fani devastated coastal Odisha in May, killing 64 people.

The cyclone warning also comes a fortnight after six people were killed in rains that battered Odisha under the impact of a low-pressure area.

Bengal too will see light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy rain at isolated locations on November 10 and 11, the weather department said.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.