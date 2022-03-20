Cyclone Asani To Make Landfall In Andamans, Heavy Rain In Islands: 10 Facts

A low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression today.

It would likely form into a cyclonic storm tomorrow, the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said on its website.

The island administration said it has properly planned to deal with any situation, including evacuation of people from low-lying areas.

Some parts of the islands saw rain and strong winds this afternoon. Inter-island shipping services have been stopped and fishermen have been warned not to go out.

Some 100 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, have been deployed and six relief camps set up in parts of the islands, officials have said.

The cyclone is expected to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.

The Union Territory's Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain has asked officials to ensure there are enough food and provisions for people affected by the cyclone.

Tomorrow, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower are likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over the Andaman Islands.

With the year's first cyclone, Asani, approaching, Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft in southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south of Andaman Sea are also relaying weather warnings to mariners and fishermen.