Heavy Rain In Odisha, Bengal, Andhra From Tuesday With Cyclone Asani

Cyclone Asani: The cyclone is at 970 km in southeast direction from Vishakapatnam.

Cyclone Asani could bring light to moderate rain with heavy rain in isolated areas in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh from Tuesday, the weather office announced today.

Deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified in to the cyclonic storm which is moving at 16kmph in northwest direction. The system lay centered at 5.30 AM over Southeast Bay of Bengal, about 450 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 380 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1030 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), the weather office informed.

The system will remain in the form of a cyclonic storm till Sunday evening and later intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and will continue to remain in this form till May 10 night. Subsequently, it will lose steam in the sea and become another cyclonic storm on May 11 and 12.

Rainfall will commence on Tuesday evening and a yellow warning has been issued for rainfall issued in 3 districts in Odisha- Gajpati, Ganjam & Puri. For Wednesday, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for 5 districts- Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack & Ganjam.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday this week, the weather office said, adding that intense downpour was also likely in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier, IMD had announced that Cyclone Asani will not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but will move parallel to the coast.