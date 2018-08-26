'Cycle' Will Ensure BJP's Defeat, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav said they (BJP) have left the youngsters high and dry (File)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making "hollow promises" and the Uttar Pradesh government of not "paying heed to the poor and marginalised".

"They have left the youngsters high and dry, aimless and without jobs," the former Chief Minister said while interacting with party workers and supporters, asking them to gear up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Yadav also accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government of failing to protect women, minorities and the common people and not being able to control the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

He said these few people were running the state by making policies that benefit them.

The 45-year-old said that it would be the "cycle (SP's election symbol) that will ensure the defeat of the BJP and the communal forces".

"In the present dispensation, people have been robbed of happiness and to expect anything from them is just a mirage," Mr Yadav added.

He also accused the media of being partisan and favouring the ruling party, saying that the media houses were taken over by the corporate houses and were failing to discharge their duties as the fourth pillar of democracy.