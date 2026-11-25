The Cyber Command Centre police have issued a notice to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday in connection with the alleged bribery-related WhatsApp chat involving the Hassan Deputy Commissioner's office.

The notice was issued based on a complaint filed by H.D. Shashikiran, personal assistant to Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latakumari, alleging that the WhatsApp chat exposed by Kumaraswamy was fake. The cyber police have reportedly sought details from the Union Minister regarding the source and authenticity of the chat.

The controversy erupted after Kumaraswamy, at a press conference in Hassan on November 8, alleged large-scale corruption in the district administration. He accused Minister of Excise and District In-charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of receiving Rs 75 lakh as a bribe from Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latakumari.

To substantiate his allegations, Kumaraswamy had read out screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp conversation between Shashikiran and a middleman before the media. He claimed that the conversation indicated corruption in the district administration and demanded a government investigation.

The Union Minister had urged the government to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action based on the contents of the chat.

However, Shashikiran subsequently approached the police, claiming that the WhatsApp conversation circulated by Kumaraswamy was fabricated. Following the complaint, the cyber police initiated action and have now issued a notice to the Union Minister seeking information about how he obtained the screenshots and their source.

The development has taken the controversy into a new phase, with the notice to Kumaraswamy likely to trigger further political exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition parties.

On November 8, speaking in Hassan, Kumaraswamy released what he described as 15 pages of WhatsApp conversations purportedly between DC K. S. Lathakumari's personal assistant (Shashikiran H. D.) and a middleman/stone crusher unit manager.

He alleged large-scale corruption in clearing files-including stone quarry files-and claimed payments were linked to District In-charge Minister K. M. Shivalinge Gowda and retention of the DC's post.

Lathakumari rejected the charges as baseless and called for a cybercrime probe into the origin and authenticity of the chats. Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and district officials also pushed back against the claims.

Latakumari rejected the allegations as baseless and called for an investigation into the authenticity of the WhatsApp chats. Questioning claims about extravagant daily expenses, she asked, "Am I living in a five-star hotel, spending Rs 60,000 a day?"

Kumaraswamy operated from a five-star hotel in Bengaluru during his tenure as Chief Minister earlier in 2018-19, drawing widespread media and opposition scrutiny.

She also posted an image of a lion surrounded by barking dogs on her WhatsApp status and X account, accompanied by the caption, "Not every voice deserves a response."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)