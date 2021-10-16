CWC Meeting Live Updates: Congress Chief To Be Elected Next Year In September

CWC meeting: This is the first physical meeting of the CWC since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic .

Rahul Gandhi "will consider" returning as Congress President, sources said Saturday afternoon after it emerged that several senior leaders, including the chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, as well as former Defence Minister AK Antony, urged the Kerala MP to come back.

Statements urging Mr Gandhi's return were made at today's Congress Working Committee meeting, which has said elections for the top post will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year.

Underlining her position as a "full-time and hands on Congress president", Sonia Gandhi today hit back at critics within the party - such as the G-23 - who have been pushing for over a year now, for an organisational overhaul and a more "visible leadership".

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee - the party's highest decision-making body -Mrs Gandhi, who has been interim President since Rahul Gandhi resigned two years ago - said "I have always appreciated frankness" and "there is no need to speak to me through the media" - a reference to letters released by 'G-23' members that have triggered spats between leaders in both camps.

Mrs Gandhi also underscored that the entire organization wants a revival of the Congress, but this requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline, she added.

Here are the LIVE updates on CWC meeting:

Oct 16, 2021 17:21 (IST) CWC Live Updates: The entire Congress party and the workers unanimously want Rahul Gandhi as their leader, says KC Venugopal

Oct 16, 2021 16:13 (IST) CWC Live Updates: Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over Lakhimpur Kheri visit



Oct 16, 2021 16:12 (IST) CWC Live Updates: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi urged Rahul Gandhi not to wait till September and take charge now.

Oct 16, 2021 15:50 (IST) "Modi Government's Single-Point Agenda Sell, Sell, Sell": Sonia Gandhi

Slamming Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) scheme, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said the country's social goals are in jeopardy because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's single-point agenda of "Becho, Becho, Becho" (sell, sell, sell). Slamming Centre's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) scheme, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said the country's social goals are in jeopardy because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's single-point agenda of "Becho, Becho, Becho" (sell, sell, sell). Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the party chief said, the economy continues to be a cause of great concern "in spite of the government propaganda to make us believe that it is not." "As we all know, the only answer the government seems to have for economic recovery is selling off national assets built with great effort over the decades. The public sector has had not just strategic and economic objectives - it has had social goals as well, as, for instance, empowerment of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and development of backward areas. But all this is in jeopardy with the Modi government's single-point agenda of Becho, Becho, Becho," she said.

Oct 16, 2021 12:46 (IST) Polls For Congress Chief Next September, Say Sources

Polls for the next Congress president will be held in September 2022, say top party sources. Sonia Gandhi, who was named interim chief following the resignation of son Rahul Gandhi over the 2019 election debacle, is expected to continue till the entire process of fresh memberships and a full-fledged election takes place from the district to the national level, the sources added.

Oct 16, 2021 11:31 (IST) "I Am Full-Time President": Sonia Gandhi To G-23 At Key Congress Meet

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday underlined her position as a "full-time and hands-on Congress president" as she took on critics within the party - specifically the 'G-23' - who have been pushing for an organisational overhaul and the election of "visible and effective leadership".



"I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands on Congress President..." Mrs Gandhi said.

Oct 16, 2021 11:25 (IST) No Need To Speak To Me Via Media: Sonia Gandhi's Message To Leaders

"I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the me- dia. So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC," said Sonia Gandhi.





Oct 16, 2021 11:24 (IST) Congress Revival Requires Self-Control, Discipline: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi today underscored that the entire organization wants a revival of the Congress, but this requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline, she added. "I am acutely conscious of the fact that I have been interim Congress President ever since the CWC asked me to return in this capacity in 2019," she said.





Oct 16, 2021 10:28 (IST) Upcoming Polls, Unity In Party Other Key Talking Points At Big Congress Meet

The CWC is unlikely to discuss any disciplinary issues but will definitely discuss the upcoming state elections and the need for unity amongst all factions in the party to take on the BJP in various states.





Oct 16, 2021 10:06 (IST) Sonia Gandhi, Daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Arrive For Top Congress Meet

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are at the Congress headquarters for the meeting that will help pick a new chief for the grand old party.