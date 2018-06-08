CRPF Jawan Awarded PM's Medal Posthumously For Saving Pilgrims At Vaishno Devi

A spokesperson for the paramilitary said Head Constable Harvinder Singh of the 6th battalion of the force has been decorated with the Prime Minister's medal for "showing exemplary ideal of self-sacrifice in a life-threatening incident" on August 24, 2016.
Head Constable Singh, deployed for frisking pilgrims and others visiting the famous shrine that day, noticed some women and their children trapped under the rubble from a landslide even as few others present around were hit by flying stones and pebbles.
CommentsDuring this rescue bid, Head Constable Singh was hit by a falling boulder and he later died from his grievous injuries, the spokesperson said.
The CRPF is tasked to guard the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Reasi district of Jammu against terror and sabotage threats.