CRPF Jawan Awarded PM's Medal Posthumously For Saving Pilgrims At Vaishno Devi Head Constable Harvinder Singh will be honoured for "showing exemplary ideal of self-sacrifice in a life-threatening incident" on August 24, 2016.

Share EMAIL PRINT The jawan was hit by a falling boulder and he later died from his grievous injuries (Representational) New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been posthumously decorated with the Prime Minister's police medal for saving the lives of pilgrims who were visiting Vaishno Devi temple and trapped in a landslide in 2016.



A spokesperson for the paramilitary said Head Constable Harvinder Singh of the 6th battalion of the force has been decorated with the Prime Minister's medal for "showing exemplary ideal of self-sacrifice in a life-threatening incident" on August 24, 2016.



Head Constable Singh, deployed for frisking pilgrims and others visiting the famous shrine that day, noticed some women and their children trapped under the rubble from a landslide even as few others present around were hit by flying stones and pebbles.



During this rescue bid, Head Constable Singh was hit by a falling boulder and he later died from his grievous injuries, the spokesperson said.



The CRPF is tasked to guard the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Reasi district of Jammu against terror and sabotage threats.



A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been posthumously decorated with the Prime Minister's police medal for saving the lives of pilgrims who were visiting Vaishno Devi temple and trapped in a landslide in 2016.A spokesperson for the paramilitary said Head Constable Harvinder Singh of the 6th battalion of the force has been decorated with the Prime Minister's medal for "showing exemplary ideal of self-sacrifice in a life-threatening incident" on August 24, 2016.Head Constable Singh, deployed for frisking pilgrims and others visiting the famous shrine that day, noticed some women and their children trapped under the rubble from a landslide even as few others present around were hit by flying stones and pebbles. During this rescue bid, Head Constable Singh was hit by a falling boulder and he later died from his grievous injuries, the spokesperson said.The CRPF is tasked to guard the cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Reasi district of Jammu against terror and sabotage threats. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter