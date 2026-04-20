Cross-Border Car Smuggling In Focus As Bhutan Customs Team Arrives In Kerala

Bhutan Customs delegation arrived in Kerala as part of the ongoing probe under Operation Numkhor, the multi-agency investigation into suspected illegal import of vehicles from Bhutan that has earlier drawn national attention.

Operation Numkhor was launched by the Customs Preventive formation to track suspected illegal imports routed through Bhutan and later registered elsewhere in India. Earlier phases of the probe led to the seizure of at least 38 SUVs across Kerala, including vehicles associated with actors Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amith Chakalakkal.

A ten-member team led by Bhutan's Customs Commissioner is currently holding joint discussions with Indian Customs officials in the hilly region of Munnar.

The meeting is aimed at sharing intelligence gathered so far and planning the next phase of action against tax evasion linked to cross-border vehicle smuggling.

Officials estimate that nearly 15,000 vehicles may have been smuggled from Bhutan into India over the years. Many of these vehicles are suspected to have been falsely registered in northeastern states.

In Assam alone, authorities have identified 464 vehicles that were allegedly registered using fraudulent means.

Investigators say the smuggling network involved luxury cars and high-end motorcycles, leading to tax evasion worth crores of rupees.

In Kerala, Customs had earlier seized around 50 vehicles suspected to be part of the racket, including some linked to film actors.

Officials had clarified that the scrutiny covered vehicles regardless of whether buyers were aware of irregularities.

The investigation had also reached the Kerala High Court in September 2025, when a division bench comprising Justice K Narendran and Justice Murali Krishna asked the Enforcement Directorate about steps being taken in the case, noting that the matter involved high-value vehicles purchased by influential individuals.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that it would examine the issue since it prima facie involved elements of money laundering.

Customs officials had earlier indicated that details of Operation Numkhor would be shared with the Enforcement Directorate, while the Central GST wing was expected to examine possible tax evasion aspects.

The ongoing Indo-Bhutan customs meeting is expected to focus on intelligence exchange, verification of vehicle origin records and coordination for future enforcement steps.