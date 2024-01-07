Video: Dramatic High-Speed Chase For Cattle Thieves On Expressway In Gurugram

An SUV rams a mini truck of cow smugglers in Gurugram

The efforts of some men to catch cattle thieves led to a high-speed chase with mini trucks ramming other vehicles on a dimly lit expressway in Gurugram, in what looked like a pursuit scene straight out of an action film.

When a group of men in an SUV saw a mini truck carrying cows, they gestured to the driver to stop. However, the mini truck sped away, almost hitting other cars on the highway, the police said.

Some people who were at the back of the mini truck also threw stones at those who had been keeping vigil against cattle smuggling.

The men had been waiting for the mini truck to come as they had information from their sources said the vehicle would be coming from Delhi and going towards Mewat via the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

At 4 am, when the mini truck appeared in the distance, the men who had been waiting waved at it to stop. But the vehicle sped up and nearly hit the men standing on the road.

In visuals of the incident, at least two SUVs are seen hurtling down the expressway behind the mini truck and trying to box it in on the road divider by blocking its path. Some men in the back of the mini truck also threw a cow on the road to stop the SUVs from gaining on them.

One of the SUVs then swerved at the mini truck from the left, which pushed the larger vehicle towards the road divider on the right and led to a tyre blowout. Once the mini truck was disabled, the men ran out of the SUVs and tried to catch the cattle smugglers. They caught one of them, while six ran away in the darkness.

The accused was handed over to the police. Six cows that were on the mini truck have been rescued, treated for injuries and sent to an animal shelter.