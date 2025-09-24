Kerala Celebs Under Lens As Probe Agency Takes Up Bhutan Car Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will probe the high-profile Bhutan car smuggling racket after a nudge from the Kerala High Court. On September 23, a division bench of Kerala High Court, dealing with PMLA cases helmed by Justice K Narendran and Justice Murali Krishna, while asking the ED's counsel about the action being taken on the luxury car smuggling case from Bhutan that was bought by influential people in Kerala.

The court drew the attention of the counsel, stating what action it would take since the cars, knowingly or unknowingly, were bought by celebrities. The case had taken national attention after big names of celebrities like Dulquer Salman and Prithviraj came up.

Standing counsel Advocate Jaishankar Nair told the court that the ED would examine the matter since it prima facie involves money laundering that falls within its purview. This means the probe is set to go beyond the Customs Department's seizures and may trigger a multi-agency investigation. As per sources, the customs will hand over the details of Operation Namkoor to ED.

Customs officials confirmed that details of the operation will be handed over to the ED. The Central GST wing is also expected to scrutinise tax evasion linked to the racket. Officials hinted that this could grow into one of the largest financial crime investigations in recent times.

Customs Commissioner On Modus Operandi

Addressing a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday, September 22, Customs Commissioner Tiju Thomas stated that the racket, based in Coimbatore, sourced luxury used cars from Bhutan and smuggled them into India using forged documents.

The network allegedly used Indian Army insignia, forged US Embassy documents and fake government seals to bypass checks. Customs believe the second-hand vehicles were bought from the Bhutan Royal Army, which disposed of them and offloaded illegally to India via road, and then re-registered in Himachal Pradesh. Customs gave a shocking revelation that the racket was able to forge documents and probably hack into the Mparivahan website to alter details of the car.

"Our findings show that this is not just about vehicles. The same methods could be used for gold or narcotics. It is a national security risk," Mr Thomas said.

Customs sources estimate that between 150 and 200 luxury cars were brought into the country through this network. Thirty-six of them were seized in Kerala as part of Operation Namkur. Vehicles included high-end SUVs such as Land Cruisers and Land Rovers, some of which were re-registered in Himachal Pradesh before being brought to Kerala.

Celebrities In The Spotlight

The operation has reached the Malayalam film industry. Customs officials confirmed that two vehicles linked to actor Dulquer Salmaan were seized. The residence of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was also searched, though no seizure was reported.

Commissioner Tiju claimed that eight luxury vehicles were tied to actor Amit Chakalakkal. Meanwhile, Chakkalakkal said that the reports claiming Customs seized six of his vehicles are not true, and that the vehicles were actually those brought to his garage for repair. He added that the same vehicles, which Customs had summoned, were checked with all documents six months ago, and were seized again yesterday.

"I have only one vehicle. I have been asked to submit the documents. Ten days has been given for that," the actor clarified. Dulquer and Prithviraj have not responded to date.

Multi-Agency Probe Likely

With the ED preparing its case, the investigation is set to widen. Authorities will look into money trails, fake registrations and the role of intermediaries. When forged insignia and diplomatic papers are used, it is no longer just a financial fraud. It becomes a matter of national interest, sources close to law enforcement say that even the NIA could take up the case, as the customs department has hinted at a multi-state racket at play. The case could also come under the purview of multiple enforcement agencies like NIA, as customs believe even gold and other materials are likely to have been transported similarly.