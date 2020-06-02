Crisis Management Body Reviews Prep To Face Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga is forecast to make landfall in the coast of Maharashtra tomorrow afternoon

Nine districts in Maharashtra and Gujrat including Mumbai, Thane, Surat and Bhavnagar have been put on high alert by the Home Ministry as Cyclone Nisarga approaches. Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, and heavy rain and storm in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state, according to a forecast made by the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC).

"Preparations for the impending cyclone was discussed at a meeting of the NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba," a senior Home Ministry official said.

"Officers from both the states assured that adequate stocks of essential supplies were available with them and that all emergency services were in readiness," another official said.

He said bulk SMS facility provided by the Telecom Department was being used to warn residents likely to be affected by the cyclone and evacuation of people was underway.

The cabinet secretary asked the states to complete evacuation of people from low-lying areas in the cyclone's path and to ensure the return of all fishermen from the sea. They have been asked to ensure essential medical services to COVID-19 patients are not disrupted.

The Additional Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and adviser to the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu participated in the meeting through video conference.

The cyclone is expected to hit the Maharashtra coast by tomorrow afternoon. The National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has deployed 40 teams in Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territories.

Additional teams have been airlifted. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and the Navy along with ships and aircraft of the Navy and the Air Force have been put on standby.

Ships of the Coast Guard are already engaged in rescuing fishermen at sea.