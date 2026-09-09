Criminalising Marital Rape Job Of Parliament, Not Supreme Court: Centre

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that if marital rape were to be criminalized, the decision falls within the domain of the legislature and the executive, not the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court said it will commence hearing on a batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape after three weeks. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana directed that the matter be listed for final hearing after three weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Appearing on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that criminalising marital rape is the job of Parliament, not the Supreme Court.

The challenge centres on Exception 2 to Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries forward the marital rape exception from Section 375 of the old Indian Penal Code.

The provision says sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, provided she is not under 18, do not constitute rape.

Observing that the safety and physical security of women are indeed crucial issues, Justice Bagchi asked whether the State defines this as rape or not.

"A woman subjected to involuntary sexual intercourse [in marriage] is undoubtedly a victim. We will protect victims. Only question is whether State defines it as rape," Justice Bagchi asked.

Justice Bagchi also observed that marriage cannot mean the "extinction of a woman's autonomy".

The Court said that it will examine two questions: one, whether a prosecution can be sustained even if the marital rape exception survives, and two, whether the exception itself is constitutionally valid.

Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that if a husband inflicts grievous injury on his wife, he cannot claim legal immunity simply on the grounds of the marital relationship.

Nundy contended that the marital relationship does not grant a person the licence to engage in sexual acts against the wife's will or to inflict severe physical harm upon her.

The central government had earlier stated in its affidavit that it is not in favour of making marital rape a distinct criminal offence.

The government maintains that criminalising marital rape could have serious repercussions for the institution of marriage and might affect the stability of marital relationships.

The Centre has also argued that matters concerning sexual relations within a marriage should be dealt with under existing legal provisions rather than being treated on par with the offence of ordinary rape.

In 2022, the Delhi High Court had delivered a split verdict on whether marital rape should be a criminal offence. The matter then reached the Supreme Court.