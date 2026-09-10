Supreme Court Collegium Recommends 15 Judges For Delhi, 3 Other High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, on Thursday recommended a fresh set of appointments to the Delhi, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Jharkhand High Courts.

The top court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officers Usharani, KS Bharath Kumar and Nerale Veerabhadraiah Bhavani as Judges of the Karnataka High Court.

In its meeting held on Thursday, the Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the names of eight judicial officers for appointment as Judges of the Delhi High Court. The recommended judicial officers are Gurvinder Pal Singh, Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Dr. (Smt.) Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt, and Arun Bhardwaj.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 10th September, 2026, has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Judicial Officers as Judges of the High Court of Delhi," said a statement uploaded on the website of the top court.

Further, the Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for appointment of judicial officer Yash Paul Bourney as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

It also recommended the appointment of judicial officers Manoj Prasad, Akhil Kumar, and Ram Sharma as Judges of the Jharkhand High Court.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of High Court judges, the proposal for appointment is initiated by the Chief Justice of the High Court concerned in consultation with the two senior-most judges of that High Court. The recommendation is forwarded by the Chief Justice to the Chief Minister, who transmits it to the Governor. The Governor, in turn, forwards the proposal to the Union Minister of Law and Justice, along with relevant inputs and documents.

The proposal is then processed by the Centre before being placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who consults the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court for finalising the recommendation.

Following the Collegium's approval, the recommendation is sent to the Central government. The appointments take effect after the President signs the warrants of appointment, and the Department of Justice issues the notification in the Gazette of India.

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