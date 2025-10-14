Gang Posed As Crime Branch In Indore. They Then Ran Into Real Cops

A fake crime branch, pulling off robberies that seemed straight out of a Bollywood thriller, was busted by the real crime branch in Madhya Pradesh's Indore this week.

Three men, posing as Crime Branch officers, stormed into a man's home, beat him, kidnapped him and his father, and forced the man to transfer cryptocurrency worth more than Rs 5 lakh, all while pretending to conduct an official raid.

According to the complaint filed by Sneh Parmar, a resident of Dwarikapuri, the incident took place on October 9, between 6 and 7 pm at his house in Gandhi Chowk.

Parmar told police that three men, Deepak Tiwari, Neeraj Tiwari, and Aman Lakhia, barged into his home, introducing themselves as officers from the Crime Branch.

They accused him of fraud and claimed that a case had been registered against him. When Parmar tried to protest, the gang allegedly assaulted him and dragged him and his father into a car.

The two were driven towards the Lasudia area, where they were beaten again and threatened with imprisonment unless they cooperated.

Under pressure and fear, Parmar was forced to transfer 5773 USDT, equivalent to approximately Rs 5.12 lakh, from his trading account to another wallet controlled by the gang.

Before leaving, the accused demanded more money to "settle the matter quietly," warning Parmar of severe consequences if he went to the police.

The next day, Parmar approached the real Crime Branch and filed a detailed complaint.

Acting swiftly under the directions of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, a team of officers from the Indore Crime Branch launched an investigation.

Technical analysis and account tracking led them straight to the suspects. Within days, all three accused were identified and arrested: Deepak Tiwari and Neeraj Tiwari from Lahiya Colony, Hiranagar, and Aman Lakhia from Scheme No. 54.

One more accomplice is still on the run.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that they had been monitoring the complainant for several days, aware that he was earning good profits through online trading.

Their plan, police say, was meticulously crafted, from fake police IDs to the intimidating tone and mannerisms of real officers.

The gang copied everything from what they had seen in crime movies and web series, the police added.

Investigations also revealed that Deepak Tiwari and Neeraj Tiwari are habitual offenders with around 15 criminal cases each already registered against them in Indore.

The gang members are said to work as property brokers and mobile repairers, and are educated only up to 10th and 12th grade. Their low-profile background and high-tech extortion method have left investigators stunned.

The Crime Branch has registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused's accounts have been frozen and digital evidence has been seized.

Senior officials believe the gang may be part of a wider racket operating in Indore and nearby districts, targeting individuals involved in cryptocurrency trading and online investments.