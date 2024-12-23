'Created The New Wave Cinema': Tributes Pour In For Filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who heralded the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s with films such as 'Ankur', 'Nishant' and 'Manthan', died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday, barely a week after celebrating his 90th birthday.

The filmmaker - who received Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, along with 18 National Film Awards - died due to chronic kidney disease.

His films include 'Bhumika', 'Junoon', 'Mandi', 'Suraj Ka Satvaan Ghoda', 'Mammo' and "Sardari Begum", most counted as classics in Hindi cinema.

The director's most recent work was the 2023 biographical 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation'.

As news of the filmmaker's death spread, tributes poured in from far and wide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the filmmaker's "storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema".

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in his tribute.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the filmmaker presented "India's stories with depth and sensitivity".

"Saddened by the passing of Shyam Benegal ji, a visionary filmmaker who brought India's stories to life with depth and sensitivity. His legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide," Mr Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Director Shekhar Kapur said Shyam Benegal will be "remembered as the man who changed the direction of Indian cinema".

"He created 'the new wave' cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide," filmmaker Shekhar Kapur posted on X.

Addressing Benegal as Shyam Babu, as he was known to friends and collaborators, director Hansal Mehta, of 'Shahid', 'Citylights' fame, thanked the filmmaker for being an inspiration.

"Thank you for the cinema. Thank you for giving tough stories and flawed characters such amazing dignity. Truly among the last of our greats," Mr Mehta said.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Shyam Benegal in 2001's 'Zubeidaa', said the director's death is a "heartbreaking loss" for Indian cinema.

"Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances.

"I'll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti," said Mr Bajpayee.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra said Benegal was the best at expressing "poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives".

"Much will be written about Shyam Benegal but for me not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact we were not living in the best of all possible Worlds (sic)" he said in another post on X.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who spoke highly about the director when he launched a book on Benegal by Atul Tiwari in Lucknow barely three days ago, said he couldn't believe the veteran would "leave us so soon".

Telugu superstar and politician Chiranjeevi also paid tributes to Benegal, a fellow Hyderabadi.

"Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India.

"His films, biographies and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural treasure!! A fellow Hyderabadi & former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sab's masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema! Rest In Peace Sir!!" wrote Chiranjeevi.

"Farewell to the legendary #ShyamBenegal, the master storyteller who redefined Indian cinema with his realism and depth. His films will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace maestro," said Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee on X.