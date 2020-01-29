26 Killed After Crash Sends Bus Tumbling Into Well In Nashik

Debris of a bus that crashed with an autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Nashik. (AFP)

Twenty-six people including a seven-year-old girl were killed after the bus they were travelling in crashed with an autorickshaw and fell into a well in Maharashtra's Nashik, officials said today.

Emergency crews worked through the night to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies and used a crane to remove the red-and-white bus from the well, as hundreds thronging to the crash site after the accident late Tuesday.

Rescue operations ended early Wednesday in Nashik district, around 254 kilometres from Mumbai.

"We conducted rescue operations throughout the night and recovered 26 bodies. Another 32 injured have been sent for treatment," National Disaster Response Force spokesman Sachidanand Gawde said.

The bus driver was among the dead.

Rescue workers gather around the remains of a bus that fell into a well. (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences for the "unfortunate" incident.

"In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.

India has some of the world's highest traffic fatalities with more than 150,000 deaths annually due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

Experts say many highways and roads suffer from design flaws, making rides a daily risk, particularly during winter when visibility drops considerably.