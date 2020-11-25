Covid Test Mandatory At Uttarakhand Airport For People Coming From Delhi

While Delhi recorded 38,501 active cases, Uttarakhand has 4638 active cases. (File)

Passengers traveling from Delhi to Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun have to mandatory undergo a COVID-19 test at the airport, as per an order issued by the Uttarakhand government.

The development has come at a time when COVID-19 infections in Delhi have been on a rise. With the help of the Jollygrant Airport Association, a health department team has been deployed at the airport for testing passengers coming from Delhi, the State government said.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jollygrant Airport Director, D K Gautam said, "The Uttarakhand government has directed the team to compulsory conduct COVID-19 test for commuters coming from Delhi."

With this announcement, Uttrakhand has joined states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, which have mandated the COVID-19 test for people arriving from Delhi.

While Delhi recorded 38,501 active cases, Uttarakhand has 4638 active cases.