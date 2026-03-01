Delhi Sarvodaya Vidyalaya To Start Nursery, Class 1 Admissions For 2026-27 On March 2

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Schools in Delhi are all set to open admission for nursery/KG/Class 1 from Monday (March 2). The Directorate of Education has provided detailed admissions rules.

Who is Eligible and Who Receives Preference

In order for a child to qualify, a child must be a resident of Delhi. Children who live within 1km of the school will be placed in the first available slot at the school. If no available slots are available within 1 km of a school for first preference, the radius will increase to three (3) km. The number of available seats will be posted outside the schools so that parents can know how many children can apply to attend the school.

Children's Ages

To be eligible for nursery, a child must be aged between 3 and 4 years of age; for KG aged between 4 and 5 years of age, and for class 1 aged between 5 and 6 years of age as determined on March 31, 2026. The Principal may provide an extension of 30 days from the above maximum age limit in certain extraordinary circumstances.

Detailed Instructions

Submit your application anytime between March 2-16. Depending on whether you attend a day school or night school, you may pick up FREE applications from your school's front office between either 8:30 am and 11:30 am or 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm respectively. Teacher assistance desks will be available to assist parents completing applications on the submission dates.

All applications must be posted by March 18 so that parents can fix any problems with submitted applications by this date.

The lottery will be randomly conducted on March 20; morning shift lottery at 11 a.m. and evening shift lottery at 3p.m. Parents and members of an appointed School Management Committee will be present to witness the lottery process.

Selected student names will be released on March 23.

Required Documents

Proof of residency; a copy of the child's birth certificate; a caste certificate (if applicable). All selected students must be fully registered by no later than April 2. Students who have been placed on the waiting list may be offered a seat April 4 through April 7, contingent upon available seats.