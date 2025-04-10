Admission Begins In Delhi Government Sarvodaya Schools, Check Key Guidelines

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2025: Admissions have commenced for vacant seats in pre-primary and primary classes at all government-run Sarvodaya schools in Delhi for the 2025-26 academic session. The admission process began on April 9 on a first-come, first-served basis. There are over 400 Sarvodaya schools in the capital. The list of schools is available on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Sarvodaya School Admission Guidelines

The Directorate of Education has directed the heads of all Sarvodaya schools to maintain a class strength of 40 students in pre-primary and primary sections.

Seats of students who have been absent for an extended period during the current session will not be considered vacant unless there is proof of their admission to another school. However, seats of students who have been absent since the last academic year and cannot be traced-or whose admission has already been confirmed in another school-will be treated as vacant.

Priority will be given to students seeking a transfer from other Sarvodaya schools.

All schools have been directed to display vacancy details at the school's main gate, outside the principal's office, on helpdesks, and on notice boards.

Sarvodaya School Admission Form 2025

Children residing within a 1-kilometre radius of the school are eligible to apply. If no Sarvodaya school is available within 1 kilometre, they can apply for the school up to 3 kilometres.

To understand the complete admission rules, parents are advised to download the official notification titled Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Admission Rules Delhi from the Edudel website.

Check official notification here