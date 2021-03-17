Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Admitted To Gurugram's Hospital After Covid Positive Report

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has tested positive for coronavirus, will be taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

"Thanks to the blessings of Guru Sahib and all your good wishes, I am doing well. However, I am going to Medanta Hospital Gurgaon for further tests as a cautionary measure. Your messages of love and concern are much appreciated," Mr Badal said in a tweet today.

Thanks to the blessings of Guru Sahib and all your good wishes, I am doing well. However, I am going to Medanta Hospital Gurgaon for further tests as a cautionary measure. Your messages of love & concern are much appreciated. 🙏🏼 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) March 17, 2021

Mr Badal had said on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and that he is adhering to all the protocols.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested Covid positive. My health is fine and as per protocol, I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for Covid-19," the SAD chief had tweeted.