Yogi Adityanath Asks For Thermal Scanners At All UP Train Stations

Chief Minister said latest directives of Centre should be followed on lockdown (Yogi Adityanath)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure thermal scanners are available at all railway stations in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a review meeting with senior officials on the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said officials of police, health and administration should be deployed at the railway stations to make sure social distancing norms are being followed.

"Everyone going inside stations should be thermally scanned and handbills regarding coronavirus prevention should be given to the passengers," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister said latest directives of the Centre should be followed on the coronavirus lockdown.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday had announced that the nationwide lockdown in containment zones would continue till June 30, while religious places and shopping malls would be reopened in a phased manner from June 8.

Yogi Adityanath said industrial units should be run keeping in mind the standard operating procedures.

He said the needy should be given food grains and the officials should ensure that no one sleeps hungry in the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister also emphasised on the cleanliness of hospitals and proper power supply to all medical facilities to avoid any inconvenience to the patients.

"Both health and medical departments should make good arrangements at COVID hospitals," he said.

He asked the officials to fasten the process of establishing new testing labs in the state.

