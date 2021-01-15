Coronavirus Vaccine: Sanitation Workers Among First To Get Covid Vaccine At Goa Hospital

These workers have been attending to Covid wards, Dr Shivanand Bandekar said. (Representational)

Sanitation workers who attend to COVID-19 wards at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) would be among the first to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa as a nationwide inoculation drive starts on Saturday.

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said they have selected 100 sanitation workers attached to the hospital, including those hired through a private firm, for receiving the first doses of vaccine in the state.

These workers have been attending to COVID-19 wards of GMCH, he said.

"These 100 safai karmachari (sweepers and other sanitation workers) will get a message on their registered mobile number after which they will report to the Covid vaccination center at the hospital," he said.

The state-run GMCH is among seven hospitals listed by the Goa Health Department where vaccination will be conducted in the first phase.

"Someone can refuse to take the vaccine, so we don't know who will be actually the first person to get the vaccine," a senior GMCH official said when asked who would be the first recipient as per the list.

A patient examination hall in the hospital complex has been turned into vaccination centre with five booths.

After getting the jab, the person will have to stay inside the centre for half an hour where she or he would be observed for any adverse reaction, Dr Bandekar said.

Some 5,000-odd healthcare workers attached to GMCH will be administered the vaccine in the first phase.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)