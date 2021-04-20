Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Urges Centre To Provide Monetary Help To Poor

Priyanka Gandhi urged Central government to provide momentary help to poor, labourers and street vendors.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged the Central government to provide momentary help to the poor, labourers and street vendors.

"Seeing the horrors of COVID-19, it was clear that the government would have to take drastic measures like lockdown but left the migrant workers once again. Is this your strategy? Policies should be such that it takes care of all. The poor, labourers and street vendors are in need of monetary help. Please do this," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

She also shared the picture of hundreds of migrant workers at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal waiting to board buses for their native places.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reminded the Central government of its responsibility and asked whether the Centre will transfer cash into the bank accounts of migrants.

"Migrant workers are migrating once again. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the central government to put money to their bank accounts," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

In another tweet, he questioned "But will a government that blames the public for spreading Corona take such a public welfare step?

Several parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have put lockdowns and similar restrictions in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Last year when the nationwide lockdown was imposed migrants left for their hometowns on their bicycle or on foot because there was no availability of cars and trains for a long time.

This time, they do not want to take the chances and have started going back to their native places.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported over 2,59,170 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country.