COVID-19: Adhere To Lockdown Norms, Says Discharged Madhya Pradesh Man

The man said in order to avoid COVID-19, one must follow government decisions like lockdown.

Eleven people were discharged on Monday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, health officials said.

One of them, a 47-year-old male nurse posted in the state-run MY Hospital, said there was nothing to fear from the disease but it was important that people adhere to norms in place, like lockdown, to fight the outbreak.

"I was very nervous initially when I got to know about my infection. We don't need to fear COVID-19. But, in order to avoid it, one must follow government decisions like lockdown," he told PTI.

He said he was on duty in an isolation ward and suspects he may have got the infection while a woman COVID-19 patient was being treated there.

Eyewitnesses said when the male nurse came out of the Government Manorama Raje TB (MRTB) hospital after eight days of treatment, those around clapped.

Jyoti Bindal, dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, said the male nurse was discharged after he tested negative two times.

