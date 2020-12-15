COVID-19: 10 Milestones Of The Pandemic That Shook The World

There are currently more than 50 vaccine candidates in trials, according to World Health Organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported last year in China, but has since grown to affect nearly every country on earth. The deadly disease -- which belongs to a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases -- has encroached on the daily lives of billions. With the pandemic showing no signs of ending any time soon, some countries have begun mass-inoculation campaigns to protect its citizens. There are currently more than 50 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in trials, according to World Health Organization.

As the year comes to an end, we take a look at some of the landmarks along the way:

1.China reports several cases of "unusual pneumonia" in Wuhan

China reported several cases of "unusual pneumonia" in the central city of Wuhan on December 31 last year. Several of those cases were reported at the city's Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market. China, on January 11, reported its first confirmed death from the virus in central city of Wuhan. Within days, several cases of the virus started being reported from Wuhan. The city had large number of Indians, mostly students studying medicine in different Chinese universities, drawing concerns in India.

The infection quickly spread beyond Wuhan and killed 100 people by the end of the month. At least 16 countries reported the virus by the time. Meanwhile, some nations, including India, began to send planes to Wuhan to evacuate citizens. India confirmed its first case in Kerala on January 30 - a 20-year-old medical student who just came back from Wuhan in China.

2.First 10,000 deaths

The attention of the world turned to Europe as the continent accounted for about half of the 10,000 deaths worldwide. Italy was the worst affected country at the time (in terms of reported fatalities) with a total of 4,032 deaths. Meanwhile, 50 new infections emerged in India by March 10. Two days later, India reports first death - a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka.

3. India imposes nationwide lockdown

A nationwide lockdown is imposed in India till April 14 as infections cross 600. Facing jobloss, hundreds of migrant labourers start walking hundreds of kilometres along highways to reach their native villages. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package to address the economic distress. The Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKBY) promises free food to the "poorest of the poor", income support to farmers and unorganised sector workers.

4. 15,000 stranded Indians return under first phase of Vande Bharat mission

On May 7, flights are sent to foreign countries to evacuate nearly 15,000 Indians under the first phase of Vande Bharat mission. The number of infections in the country have reached 50,000. The Ministry of Civil Aviation later enters into air bubble arrangements with multiple countries as regular international flights remain banned owing to the pandemic.

5. PM Modi announces Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces an economic relief package worth ₹ 20 lakh crore amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown which has rattled the country's economy. The package, announced on May 12, is meant to benfit industry, middle class, micro, small and medium enterprises and for large industries.

6. 500,000 deaths reported globally

Over 500,000 deaths are reported worldwide as the pandemic gathers pace. WHO revises its guidelines and advises use of masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19.

At the same time, lockdown restrictions were eased in some parts of the world, including India where malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship are allowed to reopen. On June 12, India overtakes UK to become fourth worst affected country, with over 3 lakh cases.

7. Russia becomes first country to grant approval to a Covid vaccine

Russia grants regulatory approval to Sputnik V vaccine for civilian use. The approval comes before Phase III trials, raising doubts among global scientific community. In India, Serum Institute of India starts India trials of its Covishield vaccine on August 26.

8. India reports worldwide record for daily infections

India reports a record surge of 78,761 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its Covid tally past 35 lakh. With the new infections, India sets a new virus record, passing the United States for the world's highest single-day rise. It takes India 213 days to cross 35 lakh cases.

9. India overtakes Brazil to emerge as second worst hit country

On September 7, India surpasses Brazil to become the second worst-hit in the world by the coronavirus pandemic with a record daily spike of 90,802 cases taking the country's tally past 42 lakh. Five days later, India breaks its own record in fresh Covid-19 cases as it registers 97,570 ne cases in 24 hours. On September 23, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi becomes the first union minister to die of coronavirus.

10.UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

On December 2, the United Kingdom formally approve the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe to become the West's first country to formally endorse a jab. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted emergency use approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine just 23 days since Pfizer published the first data from its final stage clinical trial.