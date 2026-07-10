Court Sends Shiv Sena Corporator Who Assaulted Woman Doctor To 3-Day Custody

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was caught on camera assaulting a woman doctor at a Kalyan-Dombivli hospital, has been sent to three-day police custody.

Mhatre was produced in court on Friday, a day after the court rejected the police's request for appearance via video conferencing citing health issues.

The corporator was arrested on Wednesday following massive outrage over the July 6 assault at Shastri Nagar Hospital, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Dombivli.

Police had registered a case against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody from his residence on Wednesday.

Soon after his arrest, Mhatre was shifted to a hospital as he complained of chest pain and high blood pressure.

He was produced in court on Friday along with three other accused.

Read | "Will Never Go Back": Doctor Assaulted By Sena Corporator Quits, Leaves Thane

What Happened

According to hospital officials, the attack took place after doctors Srushti Baviskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe advised relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another facility. The hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was full and the doctors said the infant needed specialized care.

The relatives then contacted Mhatre, who arrived at the hospital with associates. Video footage from the hospital, which went viral on social media, showed Mhatre approaching a woman doctor from behind as she spoke on her phone. He struck her, causing the phone to fall. He and his supporters then allegedly turned on other staff members. Photos after the incident showed hospital workers in distress.

"I Only Hit The Phone": Mhatre

Speaking to NDTV, Mhatre denied assaulting the doctor and showed no remorse. He said he would not apologise.

"I did not attack the woman doctor at the hospital," the corporator said. "I only hit the doctor's hand to get her off the phone as she was not listening to our complaint."

"I slapped her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone," Mhatre told NDTV.

"Our action saved the life of a woman and her child. We don't care about anything else," he added.

In a 26-minute interview with NDTV, he called the doctor "arrogant" and said he would apologise only if the doctors apologised for their behavior first.

Read | Seen Hitting Woman Doctor On Video, Sena Leader's 'Did Nothing Wrong' Response

Doctors Quit Citing Fear

Doctors Srushti Baviskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe, who were assaulted, have resigned and left the city.

"I have resigned because there is a lot of fear. Goons are watching us, and I have already left the city. They are very dangerous people. Other doctors may continue working there, but I cannot. I will not go back there again," Salunkhe said.