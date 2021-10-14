Court Rejects Former Top Cop's Bail Plea In Rape Victim's Suicide Case

Amitabh Thakur was given a compulsory retirement earlier this year.

A local court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former Indian Police Service officer Amitabh Thakur who was sent to jail for allegedly protecting BSP MP Atul Rai in a rape case, forcing the victim to commit suicide.

Passing the order, Additional Sessions Judge P M Tripathi observed, "The allegations against accused are serious and the investigating is still going on and hence in such circumstances, he is not entitled to bail at this stage."

The case in this connection was registered with Hazratganj police on August 27 under the Indian Penal Code.

It was alleged that the a rape victim had lodged case with Lanka police station in Varanasi against Atul Rai.

Later, several cases were lodged against tahe victim in retaliation.

Harassed, the victim sent an application to Senior Superintendent Of Police, Varanasi on November 20, 2020 alleging that Amitabh Thakur was creating false evidence in the case in order to save Atul Rai.

The victim gave her live statement against Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur on Facebook and thereafter she and her witness died by suicide.

The Facebook live was treated as the victim's dying declaration and Amitabh Thakur is alleged to have conspired with the BSP MP, forcing the victim to commit suicide.

Following a decision taken by the Union Home Ministry, Amitabh Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23 this year in "public interest".

He was "not found fit to be retained for the remaining tenure of his service," an order from the Union Home Ministry had said. Amitabh Thakur would have completed his service in 2028.

"In the public interest, Amitabh Thakur is being given premature retirement before completion of his service with immediate effect," the order had said.

In 2017, Thakur had requested the Centre to change his cadre state.