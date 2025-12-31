Father Couldn't Study, Mother Stitched Suits: How She Beat All Odds To IPS

The rule of law applies equally to every citizen, regardless of power or position, a principle IPS officer Anu Beniwal recently reinforced with quiet firmness during a routine vehicle, checking drive in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A short video showing her refusing to be swayed by a motorist flaunting political connections went viral, earning widespread public appreciation.

In the video, recorded during a traffic enforcement operation, she is heard telling a driver attempting to assert influence, "Even if your uncle is the President, the challan will be issued."

The vehicle, found without a number plate and fitted with black film, among other violations, was fined on the spot. The clip struck a chord online, with many praising her no-nonsense approach and the way she dealt with violators, enforcing the law without compromise.

IPS Anu Beniwal is serving as Additional SP in Gwalior district.

Her journey is a testament to perseverance and unwavering determination. It demonstrates that no matter how many obstacles arise, consistent effort and focus can help achieve one's goals. The story of this IPS officer is truly inspiring, highlighting how dedication and hard work can transform challenges into remarkable success.

A Childhood Marked By Struggle

Born on April 26, 1992, in Delhi's Pitampura area, Anu Beniwal grew up in a modest household. Her father, Sanjay Kumar, once ran a small button-manufacturing unit, which was forced to shut after he fell seriously ill. Financial difficulties meant he could not complete his own education, but he remained determined that his children would not face the same fate.

Her mother played a crucial role in sustaining the family, stitching suits at home to support household expenses and fund Anu's studies. During Anu's years of UPSC preparation, both parents battled serious health issues. Her father suffers from a heart ailment and hearing loss, while her mother, a neurological patient, underwent two surgeries. Despite these challenges, education was never compromised.

The family continues to live a simple life. Anu's brother went on to study engineering at IIT Delhi, reflecting the parents' unwavering focus on their children's education.

Academic Path And Turn Towards Civil Services



A consistently bright student, Anu completed her schooling in Delhi before enrolling at Hindu College, University of Delhi. She pursued a BSc degree, followed by an MSc, and later worked in the field of nanoscience research for a few years. After completing her academic and research work, she decided to shift focus to the Civil Services Examination, opting for Geography as her optional subject.



The transition was not easy. Her UPSC journey was marked by repeated setbacks that tested her resolve.

UPSC Journey: Four Attempts, One Dream



Anu appeared for the Civil Services Examination for the first time in 2018 but failed to clear the preliminary stage. In her second attempt, she reached the mains but missed out on the final list. She persisted, and in her third attempt secured an All India Rank of 638 - a significant achievement, though it did not bring her the service she aspired to.

Refusing to settle, she made a fourth attempt in 2022 and secured an All India Rank of 217, earning selection to the Indian Police Service. She was allotted the Madhya Pradesh cadre, a moment that marked the culmination of years of effort and sacrifice.

Present Role And Public Attention

IPS Anu Beniwal is currently posted as Additional Superintendent of Police in Gwalior district. The recent viral video, recorded during a routine checking drive, brought her work into the public spotlight, symbolising strict enforcement of rules without fear or favour.

Personal Life

Anu Beniwal is married to IPS officer Dr Ayush Jakhar, also from the 2022 batch and serving in the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Dr Jakhar is a former PMT state topper and an MBBS graduate from AIIMS Jodhpur. He is the son of retired IPS officer Dilip Jakhar.

Active on social media and known for her focus on fitness, Anu Beniwal is often described as "beauty with brains." However, it is her journey from a financially strained household to a senior position in the police service that defines her story.

Her life stands as a reminder that perseverance, family support, and unwavering determination can overcome both personal and systemic challenges, and that integrity in public service begins long before the uniform is worn.