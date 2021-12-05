Court Frames Charges Against Devendra Fadnavis In Poll Affidavit Case

The court had said that prima-facie, an offence is made out against Devendra Fadnavis(FILE)

A court in Nagpur has framed charges against former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a complaint of alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases registered against him in his election affidavit in 2014.

Judicial Magistrate First Class VM Deshmukh framed the charges against Mr Fadnavis on Saturday, but the BJP leader pleaded not guilty.

The court was hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke, seeking criminal proceedings against Mr Fadnavis for the "non-disclosure" of criminal cases in the poll affidavit.

The court had heard both the sides on November 24.

The court had said that prima-facie, an offence is made out against the accused (Fadnavis).

It also heard whether the presence of the accused for the hearing.

Mr Fadnavis had filed an application under section 205 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sought exemption from personnel appearance in the court and gave an undertaking that his lawyer advocate Uday Dable will remain present and answer the allegations on his behalf. The court had allowed his application.

When the court asked Mr Fadnavis whether he wants to plead guilty, his lawyer said he is pleading not guilty.

The court also directed Mr Fadnavis to file an undertaking that he has properly understood the accusation and there is no prejudice caused in recording the plea and particulars in his absence and he will not dispute the same in future.

The court also asked the complainant in the case to submit a fresh list of witnesses.

Uke has contended that the BJP leader filed a false affidavit in 2014 by not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him. The cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Mr Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998.

