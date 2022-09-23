Court Extends Judicial Custody Of 2 Accused In Sonali Phogat Murder Case

Sonali Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23. (File)

A court in Goa today extended the judicial custody of two persons arrested in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat.

Sonali Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23, with police claiming she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink.

The Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class extended the custody of Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh by 14 days, a police official said. The two, charged with murder, are lodged in the central jail at Colvale.

The official also said the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea to interrogate Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh in jail has been allowed by the court.

The case is being probed by the CBI, a team of which is in the coastal state.

