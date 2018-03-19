Court Extends Dawood Aide Farooq Takla's CBI Custody Till March 28

Takla, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, had earlier been remanded to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody till today.
During today's hearing, the CBI appealed for Takla's custody to be extended, saying it needed time to verify the statements he made during the interrogation.
The agency also claimed that Takla was not cooperating in the probe.
Takla was arrested at an immigration counter of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this month.
The charges against him include criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)