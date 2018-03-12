25 Years Of 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts: A Timeline

Following is the chronology of events in the 1993 Mumbai Serial Blasts case:
March 12, 1993: 12 explosions rock Mumbai resulting in 257 fatalities and injuries to 713 others.
April 19, 1993: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (accused number 117) arrested.
November 4, 1993: Over 10,000 page-long primary charge sheet filed against 189 accused, including Sanjay Dutt.
November 19, 1993: Case handed over to the CBI.
April 10, 1995: 26 accused discharged by TADA court. Charges framed against the remaining accused.Supreme Court discharges two more accused - travel agent Abu Asim Azmi (Samajwadi Party leader) and Amjed Meher Baux.
April 19, 1995: First leg of trial commences.
September 18, 2002: Abu Salem detained in Lisbon, Portugal.
March 20, 2003: Accused Mustafa Dossa arrested by CBI at IGI Airport, New Delhi on his arrival from Dubai.
September 2003: Main trial ends. TADA court in Mumbai reserves judgement.
January 9, 2004: Charges framed against Mustafa Dossa.
November 11, 2005: Abu Salem extradited to India.
December 9, 2005: Charges framed against Abu Salem.
June 13, 2006: Abu Salem's trial separated.
September 12, 2006: TADA court judge PD Kode starts delivering the judgement, pronounces four members of the Memon family guilty, and acquits three. Later, 12 convicts were awarded death penalty while 20 were given life sentence. Other convicts were handed over different sentences.
February 2007: Main trial concludes. Second leg involving seven accused begins.
March 16, 2013 : Sanjay Dutt surrenders before court after SC upholds conviction.
March 21, 2013: Supreme Court upholds death sentence of convict Yakub Memon, brother of Tiger Memon, and commutes death sentence of 10 convicts to life term. Life imprisonment of 16 out of 18 convicts also upheld.
August 13, 2013: TADA court drops certain charges againt Abu Salem which violated the extradition treaty with Portugal.
July 30, 2015: Key conspirator and lone death row convict in the case, Yakub Memon hanged.
December 7, 2015: Final arguments of the second phase of the trial start.
March 2017: Trial concludes.
June 16, 2017: TADA court judge GA Sanap convicts six accused, including Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem, and acquits one.
June 28, 2017: Mustafa Dossa dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai hospital.
September 7, 2017: Court awards death sentence to Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, life imprisonment to Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan and 10 years imprisonment to Riyaz Siddiqui.
December 5, 2017: The Supreme Court stays the execution of death row convict Tahir Merchant. After he had challenged the September 7 order of the special TADA court which had held that he was among the main conspirators.
March 8, 2018: Farooq Takla, aide of underworld don and 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim, gets deported from Dubai. He had fled from India after the blasts. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995.
