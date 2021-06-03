Court Asks Delhi To Protect Witness In Murder Case Against Olympian

Wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 23 in connection with the case. File

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to take steps under the Witness Protection Scheme 2018 for protecting a witness in a murder case allegedly involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Justice Suresh K Kait directed the Delhi government to file an application before the competent authority for protecting the witness in the murder case under the scheme within one week from June 2.

The high court further said that the competent authority shall take a decision within one week of filing of the application and till a decision is taken, Delhi Police would provide protection to the witness.

With the direction, the court disposed of a plea for protection moved by the witness, represented by advocates Ajay Kumar Pipaniya and Pallavi Pipaniya, who has alleged that he too was beaten up by Sushil Kumar when the incident happened at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. The 23-year-old Mr Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later.

Mr Sushil was arrested on May 23. The court had initially remanded him in six days of police custody, which was later extended by four days on May 29 and on June 2 he was sent to judicial custody.

The witness, who was one of the persons allegedly beaten up by Mr Sushil, has claimed that he fears for his life as the Olympic medallist was well connected with hardened criminals.

Advocate Ajay Kumar Pipaniya told the court that his client's parents were being influenced and threatened continuously by goons not to give any statement or testimony against the wrestler.