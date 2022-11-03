Court Asks Cops For 'Case Diary' Over IIT-Kharagpur Student's Death

The student's body was found in his hostel room on October 14. (Representational)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the police to submit a report on the investigation into the death of a third-year student of IIT-Kharagpur, whose body was found in his hostel room.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the police to produce the case diary on the next date of the hearing.

The court was hearing a petition moved by the father of Faizan Ahmed who hailed from Assam, seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the death.

Directing the superintendent of police (SP) of Paschim Medinipur to submit a report on the investigation being done in the matter, the court also asked him to depute a senior officer to oversee the probe into the death of Ahmed.

The court ordered a viscera test of the preserved body samples of the deceased.

The investigating officer of the case was directed to be present in the court during the next hearing on November 10.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on October 20, requesting her intervention to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the student, who hailed from Tinsukia district of the Northeastern state.

