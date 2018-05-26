Couple Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan's Jhalawar Pawan Dangi of Ghodakheda village and Kanta Dangi of Dariyapur village were going to be married next year.

A motorcycle belonging to Pawan Dangi was found parked about 100 meters from the spot. Kota: The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district today, police said.



The couple was engaged from childhood. Their bodies were found in an agricultural field, 60 km from their native villages in Madhya Pradesh's Raigarh district, they said.



Police suspect it was a case of suicide.



The station house officer of Aklera police station, Sanjay Chandel, said the bodies of Pawan Dangi (20) of Ghodakheda village and Kanta Dangi (17) of Dariyapur village were found hanging from a tree today by a passerby.



A motorcycle belonging to Mr Pawan was found parked about 100 meters from the spot and mobile phones, identity cards, a purse were seized from there, but no suicide note was found, he said.



They left their houses yesterday afternoon. When they did not return for a few hours, their families called them. Mr Pawan told them that Ms Kanta was with him and they would return in the evening after a drive, the officer said.



He was a Class 12 student while the girl had dropped out of school. According to their families, they were going to get married next year once she turned 18, the officer added.



Their bodies were found by a passerby this morning. They were handed over to the families after post-mortem and a case under section 174 of the CrPC was registered, he said.



An investigation into the matter is underway.



Police said prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide but the exact reason would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report.



