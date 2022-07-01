Couple Dies By Suicide Days After 18-Month-Old Baby's Death: Cops

Days after their 18-month-old daughter died due to choking, a man and his wife allegedly died by suicide in Atpadi tehsil of Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Friday.

Karan Hengade (28) and Sheetal Hengade (22) were found hanging from a tree near a temple in Rajewadi village on Thursday, an official said.

"The deceased couple's 18-month-old choked while eating and had died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. It seems the couple could not overcome the grief of their only child's death and took the extreme step," said the Atpadi police station official.

He said a suicide note was found near the temple, in which the couple has stated that "they were going to her".

