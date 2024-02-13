Couple Dies After Bike Collides With Car In Noida, 5-Year-Old Daughter Hospitalised

The car involved in the accident has been impounded by the police and an FIR has been registered

A married couple died and their daughter was hospitalised with injuries allegedly after their motorcycle collided with a car here, police said on Tuesday.

The crash took place around 2 pm on Monday at the Sector 31-25 intersection under Sector 24 Police Station limits, they said. The car occupants are still at large.

"The police received an information about an accident between a motorcycle Hero Deluxe and a car Hyundai i20. Three persons were riding on the motorcycle, including a man, Ranjan Kumar, 45, his wife Ruby, 40, and their daughter Milky, 5 suffered injuries in the collision and was taken to a private hospital in Sector 71 by locals," a police spokesperson said.

"While Ranjan Kumar died and the woman also died during treatment, their daughter is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The family lived in the Bhangel area here," the spokesperson said.

The car involved in the accident has been impounded by the police and an FIR has been registered at the local police station, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)